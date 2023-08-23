Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 201,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Anywhere Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,029,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 481,483 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,555.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 961,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 903,426 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 827,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 120,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOUS. Barclays increased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.