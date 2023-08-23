Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,431 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Constellium by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of Constellium by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Constellium by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Constellium by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Constellium had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

