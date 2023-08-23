Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,511 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $210.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ribbon Communications

(Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.