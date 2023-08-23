Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 110,063 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 127.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of ACCO Brands worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,431,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,896,000 after acquiring an additional 179,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $60,490.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 4.7 %

ACCO opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $466.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Monday.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

