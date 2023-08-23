Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.92 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Cirrus Logic worth $23,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.94.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.

