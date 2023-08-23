Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,427 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $23,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,663,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,604,000 after acquiring an additional 477,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WH opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

See Also

