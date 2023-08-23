Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,490 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Sonoco Products worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,362,000 after acquiring an additional 245,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,505 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

