Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.37 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Capri worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Capri Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

