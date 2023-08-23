Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Waters worth $22,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Waters by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $267.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $248.18 and a 12-month high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

