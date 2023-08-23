Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.03% of Immunocore worth $22,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Immunocore by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMCR shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

Shares of IMCR opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

