Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 715 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Acuity Brands worth $23,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.14.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.73 and a 200-day moving average of $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

