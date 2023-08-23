Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.62 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Univar Solutions worth $22,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $4,032,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 124.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of UNVR opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $36.15.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.