Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.79 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Northern Trust worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,113,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,980 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Northern Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

