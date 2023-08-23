Ballast Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,206,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,184 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $431.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

