Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) CAO Donald A. Zakrowski Sells 600 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $553.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $556.09.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

