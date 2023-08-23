Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CFO Marissa B. Espineli Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $338,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Innodata Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.41 million, a P/E ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Innodata by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Innodata in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innodata by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Innodata by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
