Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 8,464 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $295,308.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,585,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,973,127.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intapp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ INTA opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

