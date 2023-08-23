Gaurav Shah Sells 4,767 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.16. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

