Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP James Little Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WCN opened at $137.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

