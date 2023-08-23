Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Maria Martinez Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $55.83.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.