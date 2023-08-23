Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) EVP David Bass Sells 34,000 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

