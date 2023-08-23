The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Major Shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. Sells 47,795 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,739,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40.

SMG opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -108.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

