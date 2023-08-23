Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Hansbart Wijnand Sells 28,834 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $668,002.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.6 %

TPX opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

