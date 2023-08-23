InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) CEO James F. Wirth Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,000 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,850.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,934,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,979,122,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 28.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

