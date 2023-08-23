Jim Mcgill Purchases 25,000 Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) Director Jim Mcgill acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 253,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,047.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jim Mcgill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Jim Mcgill acquired 25,000 shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.47. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

