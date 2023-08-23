ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Edward D. Bagley Purchases 13,585 Shares

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 13,585 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $10,596.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,390,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,973.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ClearOne Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CLRO opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ClearOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

