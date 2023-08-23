Mary Margaret Curry Buys 15,000 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) insider Mary Margaret Curry purchased 15,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $10,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

comScore Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 190,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 64,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCOR. StockNews.com began coverage on comScore in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on comScore from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Featured Articles

