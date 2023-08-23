Thomas (Tom) Revy Acquires 400,000 Shares of Evion Group NL (ASX:EVG) Stock

Evion Group NL (ASX:EVG – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Revy purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,600.00 ($7,435.90).

Evion Group NL operates as an integrated graphite developer in Madagascar, India, and Europe. Its flagship project is the Maniry graphite project located in Southern Madagascar. The company was formerly known as BlackEarth Minerals NL and changed its name to Evion Group NL in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

