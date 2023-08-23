Edward J. Dulac III Sells 4,718 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 4,718 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $13,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $262.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FATE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.