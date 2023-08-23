Odely Sakazi Buys 418 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) SVP Odely Sakazi purchased 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $16,465.02. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.08. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $64.46.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.25 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 132.78% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKL. Citigroup lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delek Logistics Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,479,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 214,868 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,846 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 142.7% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.