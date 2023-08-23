Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) CAO Eric Edward Dulany Sells 3,000 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) CAO Eric Edward Dulany sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,520.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Edward Dulany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Eric Edward Dulany sold 3,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $19,350.00.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

NYSE AMPY opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $254.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

About Amplify Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 5,797.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. 40.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

