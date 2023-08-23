Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 3,200 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $20,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,106,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,173,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $17,226.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $17,332.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $21,805.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $15,325.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $11,034.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $11,286.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $9,330.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $15,250.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $14,513.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $28,620.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PRT stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Featured Articles

