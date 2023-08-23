Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Director Michael Liebowitz Purchases 9,954 Shares

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 9,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $21,002.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,627.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.29. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 108.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

