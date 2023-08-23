T J. Chung Buys 5,000 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) Director T J. Chung acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $21,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,573.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airgain Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Get Airgain alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Airgain

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.