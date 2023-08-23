Luke Graham Buys 1,751,313 Shares of Strandline Resources Limited (ASX:STA) Stock

Strandline Resources Limited (ASX:STA – Get Free Report) insider Luke Graham bought 1,751,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$306,479.78 ($196,461.39).
Strandline Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.84.
About Strandline Resources
