Luke Graham Buys 1,751,313 Shares of Strandline Resources Limited (ASX:STA) Stock

Strandline Resources Limited (ASX:STA – Get Free Report) insider Luke Graham bought 1,751,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$306,479.78 ($196,461.39).

Strandline Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.84.

About Strandline Resources

Strandline Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral sands, and other base metal resources in Australia and Tanzania. Its principal mining assets include a portfolio of heavy mineral sands (HMS) projects; the Coburn HMS project located in Western Australia; and the Fowlers Bay nickel project covering an area of 700 square kilometers located in the Western Gawler region of South Australia.

