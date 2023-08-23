Insider Buying: SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) insider Guy Talarico purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,674.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SLRC stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $813.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 150.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 206,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 82,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

