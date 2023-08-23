Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $985.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $960.00 to $985.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.27.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $840.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $753.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $572.22 and a twelve month high of $847.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,653 shares of company stock worth $1,253,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $83,318,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $15,929,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

