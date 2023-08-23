Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

NSSC has been the topic of several other research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.80.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 10.1 %

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

