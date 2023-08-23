Critical Contrast: Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) & TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58% TaskUs 4.34% 13.38% 6.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Core Scientific and TaskUs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 7 2 0 2.22 TaskUs 2 3 2 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Core Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $3.79, indicating a potential upside of 443.35%. TaskUs has a consensus target price of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 48.31%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than TaskUs.

This table compares Core Scientific and TaskUs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.90 -$32.50 million N/A N/A TaskUs $960.49 million 0.97 $40.42 million $0.40 25.08

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific.

Risk and Volatility

Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TaskUs has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of TaskUs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TaskUs beats Core Scientific on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

