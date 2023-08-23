LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LTC stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 32.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 18,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

