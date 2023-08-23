Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWODF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 107 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.47) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.66) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

(Get Free Report

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.