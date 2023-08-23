Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) versus National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Critical Survey

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and National Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software $5.35 billion 4.46 -$1.12 billion ($7.29) -19.27 National Instruments $1.66 billion 4.73 $139.64 million $1.35 43.67

National Instruments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Take-Two Interactive Software. Take-Two Interactive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Instruments has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and National Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software -22.17% 3.04% 1.71% National Instruments 10.37% 22.27% 11.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of National Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and National Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software 0 4 19 0 2.83 National Instruments 0 6 1 0 2.14

Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus target price of $147.68, suggesting a potential upside of 5.13%. National Instruments has a consensus target price of $52.57, suggesting a potential downside of 10.84%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than National Instruments.

Summary

National Instruments beats Take-Two Interactive Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Tiny Tina's Wonderland. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program, OlliOlli World, and The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey; free-to-play mobile games, such as CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Merge Dragons, Merge Magic, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker; and a volume of mobile titles, including Fill the Fridge!, Parking Jam 3D, Pressure Washing Run, and Pull the Pin. Its products are designed for console gaming systems; personal computers; and mobiles comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio. The company's application software comprises NI TestStand that is used for automated test and measurement applications in manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, a software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals. Its operations management and analytic enterprise software include NI DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; NI SystemLink, a systems management and data collection software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system; and NI Optimal Plus. The company also offers PXI and NI C-series hardware; NI PXI modular instrument platform; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor and electronics, transportation, aerospace, and defense industries; and government agencies. The company sells its products through direct sales, independent distributors, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, and system integrators and consultants. National Instruments Corporation was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

