Reviewing LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) & 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveVox and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $136.02 million 2.17 -$37.47 million ($0.28) -11.21 8X8 $743.94 million 0.50 -$73.14 million ($0.54) -5.70

LiveVox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 1 1 0 2.50 8X8 1 6 2 0 2.11

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LiveVox and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LiveVox presently has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 66.49%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than LiveVox.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -18.55% -23.63% -12.85% 8X8 -8.44% -41.65% -4.70%

Volatility and Risk

LiveVox has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

8X8 beats LiveVox on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

