ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.40.
Several research firms recently commented on ASGN. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of ASGN stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ASGN has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.65.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 16.41%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.
ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.
