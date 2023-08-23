Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $29.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TVTX opened at $12.84 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $963.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading

