Brokerages Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) PT at $16.00

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $8.21 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $868.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

