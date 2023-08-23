Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

ALHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 222.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 42,488 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 328.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 271,580 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 41.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

