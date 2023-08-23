Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $5.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Several brokerages have commented on COOK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Traeger Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $581.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 5,770 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $33,985.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,150,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,695.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,097 shares of company stock valued at $156,499 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Traeger by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Traeger by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Traeger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 369,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Traeger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

