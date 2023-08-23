Brokerages Set American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Target Price at $90.50

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AWR opened at $86.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.39. American States Water has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

