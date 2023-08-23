Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have commented on RAIN. SVB Leerink cut shares of Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.15. Rain Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 588,768 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $606,431.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,240,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,061.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 333,325 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $369,990.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,740,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,778.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 588,768 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $606,431.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,240,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,061.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rain Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rain Oncology

(Get Free Report

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.